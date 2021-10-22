Supreme Court to take up Texas abortion law
Supreme Court to take up Texas abortion law
ABC News - ABC on MSN.com
10/22/21
The Supreme Court will take up the Texas abortion law and could definitively resolve the fate of its six-week ban and unprecedented enforcement mechanism.
