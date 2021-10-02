Syracuse falls at Florida State, 33-30 on last-second field goal
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Op-Ed: Idaho needs media literacy to combat COVID-19 misinformation
Jason Momoa Becomes Duncan Idaho in the Latest Dune Featurette
Caldwell-Pope explains the art of wing defense
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer falls at Idaho
Constant screen time during COVID-19 pandemic has increased ADHD symptoms
Newspapers: They're for kids, too
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Where’s the beef in MVC excuses? | Editorial
NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer falls at Idaho
Development of Priest Lake wetland moves forward after John Stockton tried to stop it; concerns remain
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
100 years ago in North Idaho: A daredevil know as the ‘Human Fly’ died in a tragic stunt gone wrong
Development of Priest Lake wetland moves forward after John Stockton tried to stop it; concerns remain
Constant screen time during COVID-19 pandemic has increased ADHD symptoms
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
100 years ago in North Idaho: A daredevil know as the ‘Human Fly’ died in a tragic stunt gone wrong
Constant screen time during COVID-19 pandemic has increased ADHD symptoms
Local rotarians unveil ‘Little Library’ for students in Georgia
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Syracuse falls at Florida State, 33-30 on last-second field goal
Nate Mink |
[email protected]
- syracuse.com on MSN.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Quarterback Garrett Shrader shook off a slow start by igniting the Syracuse offense on an electric 55-yard touchdown run in the first half, the first of his three rushing touchdow
Read Full Story on syracuse.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Seminole Moment: Syracuse football loses to Florida State 33-30 (Brent Axe recap)
'Days like this are just tough': What they're saying about Syracuse's loss to Florida State
Times' Tampa police investigation took unusual turns
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL