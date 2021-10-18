Tampa Bay's adopted pandemic pets didn't all get returned to shelters after all
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
West Virginia vs. Baylor live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Coal waste piles might be a bright spot in W.Va. economic future
Biden laughs off suggestion that he invite feuding senators Sanders and Manchin to White House
Two late goals lift #21 WVU men’s soccer to win
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Inside the N.Y.C. Neighborhood With the Fastest Growing Asian Population
Local opioid deaths up, but not at record levels
Coal waste piles might be a bright spot in W.Va. economic future
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Resettlement of Afghan arrivals dependent on widespread community support
TCU vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Rural chaplains support communities facing labor shortages, hate groups
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
BOTS, Inc.’s Newly Acquired Subsidiary, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions LLC, Announces Grand Opening of Bitcoin Mining Training Academy
Dozens gather for Team Hope Walk, raise awareness for Huntington’s disease
Dolabella scores in OT, Marshall tops UAB 1-0
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Tampa Bay's adopted pandemic pets didn't all get returned to shelters after all
Sue Carlton - Tampa Bay Times on MSN.com
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
While some shelters have seen a bump, nationally many dogs and cats that became family during the coronavirus crisis appear to have stayed that way.
Read Full Story on tampabay.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ben Diamond leads CD 13 fundraising, collects $300K in Q3
Ron DeSantis' wife gets standing O in surprise GOP appearance after breast cancer diagnosis: 'I'm sure as hell not giving up'
Florida legislation would remove legal roadblock to compensation for wrongfully convicted
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL