Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Restaurants that have opened, closed around Greater Cincinnati this week
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman stepping down from cabinet secretary role
Lt. Gov. Coleman stepping down from cabinet secretary role
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Boston College
Louisville, Boston College each look to halt 2-game slides
Lexington turns purple to raise domestic violence awareness
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Boston College
Searching for solutions to end gun violence in Lexington
Kentucky parents divided on COVID vaccine for younger kids
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Every murder in Louisville costs the city nearly $1 million, study says
Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Boston College
Restaurants that have opened, closed around Greater Cincinnati this week
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Crowds fill Louisville music halls while COVID spread stalls
2022 NBA Mock Draft: Who Will League's Worst Teams Tank for This Season?
Kentucky parents divided on COVID vaccine for younger kids
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS
WesternSlopeNow.com - WesternSlopeNow
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
For a guy who dislikes drama, Chris Taylor sure provided plenty of it. Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs, joining the likes of Reggie Jackson and Babe Ruth in
Read Full Story on westernslopenow.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
With 575 new infections, Maine exceeds 100,000 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began
Brian Laundrie Update: Notebook Found Near Remains 'Possibly Salvageable,' Source Says
Brian Laundrie's parents say he was 'very upset' before leaving home
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL