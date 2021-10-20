Tennessee lawmakers OK $900M Ford incentive package
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Anonymous donor contributes $30K to help Almira Elementary and Middle School recovery
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Anonymous donor contributes $30K to help Almira Elementary and Middle School recovery
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Tennessee lawmakers OK $900M Ford incentive package
Kimberlee Kruesi - Associated Press on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Tennessee lawmakers on Wednesday committed to spending nearly $900 million on state incentives, infrastructure upgrades and more as part of a sweeping plan with Ford Motor Co.
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Newcomer to Williamson County making plans for a TEDx Franklin talk next March
Made in Tennessee: Experience history, museums and legendary American music
As Foundation Assets Balloon, Their Giving Needs to Catch Up -- Now.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL