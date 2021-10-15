Tennessee Titans' Julio Jones indicates he'll play against Bills: 'I'm going to be ready to go'
Tennessee Titans' Julio Jones indicates he'll play against Bills: 'I'm going to be ready to go'
Ben Arthur - The Tennessean (Nashville) on MSN.com
10/15/21
Though the final injury report is not yet out, Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones says he feels ready to make his return against Bills.
Read Full Story on tennessean.com
