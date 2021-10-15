Testimony at Lev Parnas Trial Offers Peek at His Place in Trump's Orbit
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
BHP signs landmark renewable energy deal for huge Olympic Dam mine
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
East Pierce Fire Asks Voters For Levy Lid Lift This Election
Michael S. Campbell
Four Washington Roofing Companies Fined More Than $500,000 Combined For Repeatedly Putting Workers at Risk of Dangerous Falls
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Testimony at Lev Parnas Trial Offers Peek at His Place in Trump's Orbit
Colin Moynihan - New York Times
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Among other things, Adam Laxalt, a U.S. Senate candidate in Nevada, described his suspicions about a donation to his run for governor in 2018.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jon Gruden social commentary sparks classic Bill Burr rant
Battle Born Cornhole hosts tournament to help raise money to fight cancer
Police investigating pair of car thefts in Henderson
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL