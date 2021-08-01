Texas Health Systems Feeling Crunch of Latest COVID Surge
Texas Health Systems Feeling Crunch of Latest COVID Surge
The Associated Press - NBC DFW
8/1/21
The resurgence of COVID-19 in Texas has put some cities’ health systems in dire circumstances, as intensive care unit beds fill up, officials say.
Read Full Story on nbcdfw.com
