Texas Nurse Is Found Guilty of Killing 4 Patients by Injecting Them With Air
Texas Nurse Is Found Guilty of Killing 4 Patients by Injecting Them With Air
Neil Vigdor - New York Times
10/21/21
William Davis — who worked at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas — could face the death penalty. The victims had undergone heart surgery.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
