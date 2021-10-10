Texas sets record for domestic violence related deaths in 2020
Texas sets record for domestic violence related deaths in 2020
Chelsea Moreno - KXAN
10/10/21
Domestic violence-related deaths in Texas hit a record high in 2020, according to a report released by a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims.
