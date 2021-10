The roster is now set for the start of the 2021-2022 campaign. It’s deep with talent and has many Knicks fans salivating for a top-six seed going into the playoffs. Here’s who’s in and who’s out. Kemba Walker PG Evan Fournier SG RJ Barrett SF Julius Randle PF Mitchell Robinson C Derrick Rose PG Immanuel Quickley SG/PG Alex Burks SG/SF Obi Toppin SF/PF Nerlens Noel C Taj Gibson C/PF Quentin Grimes SG Miles McBride PG Kevin Knox II SF/PF Wayne Selden,