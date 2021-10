'The Many Saints of Newark' is set in a Catholic world. That doesn't make it a Catholic movie.

The sound one hears during the “Sopranos” movie prequel “The Many Saints of Newark” is cha-ching! It drowns out everything. The sound one hears during the “Sopranos” movie prequel “The Many Saints of Newark”—beyond some very predictable dialogue and the period pop music accompanying the Newark riots of 1967—is cha-ching!