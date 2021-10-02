'The Many Saints of Newark' Part 2? Vera Farmiga Would Love a Sequel to the Prequel
'The Many Saints of Newark' Part 2? Vera Farmiga Would Love a Sequel to the Prequel
Kourtnee Jackson - The Cheat Sheet
10/2/21
The Many Saints of Newark' is a bona fide prequel to 'The Sopranos,' but Vera Farmiga is game to be Livia Soprano again if part 2 happens.
