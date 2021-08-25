Another TikTok challenge is busting lips and breaking bones.

From the coronavirus challenge to the corn on the cob drill challenge, TikTok has started some viral trends that aren't too kind on the body, mind, and soul. Now, the latest trend has people, once again, challenging each other to see if they can make social media history without breaking any of their bones in the process.

The new challenge is called the Milk Crate challenge, and here's a rundown of how it works. Brave souls stack milk crates into the form of a pyramid and then climb up the staircase of crates and climb back down. The challengers are not allowed to use their hands and must make it there and back without falling. Sounds simple enough, right? Too bad the milk crates are highly unstable ... This has caused most people to completely fail the challenge and mess up their bodies on the way down.

This is by far the WORST milk crate challenge fall I’ve seen by far 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2FcdyLovL7 — HIM (@_khannnnn) August 21, 2021

Ouch. So close.

Not everyone who has taken their shot at the milk crate challenge has failed though. In the pursuit of glory, the new TikTok challenge has uncovered some true athletes. These athletes have remained hidden from the world until now, and some have even called them the "Gold Medalists of the Hood Olympics."

Here we have the official Gold Medalist of the Hood Olympics

pic.twitter.com/bU6X0eHBei — Scammy Davis Jr. (@Kflood901) August 21, 2021

Sis did the milk crate challenge in high heels….she won! pic.twitter.com/OEDWw3DeXA — Sugared momma ✨✨✨ (@Iamcoco78) August 23, 2021

According to Know Your Meme, the challenge was started by Kenneth Waddell on Facebook. He posted the first challenge video on August 13, which was followed shortly by another challenger on August 14. From there it took off, with many videos receiving over a million views. However, the inspiration for the entire challenge most likely came from a video posted on YouTube on June 23, 2011, titled "Guy falls off 6 Milk Crates."

🤣🤣🤞🏾Jordan Browne Jatonn Stevenson Posted by Kenneth Waddell on Friday, August 13, 2021

The milk crate challenge likely became extremely popular today because it ultimately reminds us of simpler times. The challenge takes us back to our childhood and reminds us of old school shows like Legends of the Hidden Temple, Nickelodeon Guts, and Jackass. However, whatever the reason for the challenge's crazy success, it has taken the world by storm and caused many people to ask the exact same question: Where is everyone getting all these milk crates?!

But where tf y’all just getting all these crates from 😂😂 — Brett Gray (@brettgray) August 22, 2021

And that's not the only thing people are saying. Celebrities are also speaking their mind about the milk crate challenge—Snoop Dogg was one of the first to diss it.

So, will you be taking part in the milk crate challenge? Stay safe, protect your chest, and let us know what you think in the comments.