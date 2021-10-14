'They don't have nothing': Port St. Lucie man finds abandoned children at Haiti hospital
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Limits of Hard Power
Judge stops United Airlines from putting unvaccinated workers on leave
In Mexico, children as young as 10 recruited by drug cartels
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The Limits of Hard Power
Judge stops United Airlines from putting unvaccinated workers on leave
In Mexico, children as young as 10 recruited by drug cartels
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Limits of Hard Power
Cal men’s tennis team features young stars at UCSB Gaucho Classic, building momentum for the big stage
The Northwest Lights: Aurora borealis lit up Eastern Washington, North Idaho sky
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'They don't have nothing': Port St. Lucie man finds abandoned children at Haiti hospital
Angela Rozier - WPBF on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
A Port St. Lucie man's recent humanitarian trip to Haiti to deliver school supplies turned into a rescue mission.
Read Full Story on wpbf.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Florida Residents Fear Roosters Are Being Stolen for Illegal Cockfighting Ring
Florida mulls the once unthinkable: feeding starving manatees in the wild
My mom and I have a savings and checking account together. She just died. Will these accounts be considered part of her estate?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL