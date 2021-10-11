This Fall River business is planning a pop-up Italian restaurant series at a Berkley farm
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
LEE: Remember this is Jordan-Hare, where undefeated seasons die
New innovation elementary school opens to Springdale students
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
LEE: Remember this is Jordan-Hare, where undefeated seasons die
Local toddler fighting Salmonella as outbreak sweeps the country
Shooting suspect hospitalized, officers on leave after high-speed chase, shootings on SR-9
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
LEE: Remember this is Jordan-Hare, where undefeated seasons die
ATU, NWACC expand collaboration with new agreement
Shooting suspect hospitalized, officers on leave after high-speed chase, shootings on SR-9
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
LEE: Remember this is Jordan-Hare, where undefeated seasons die
Local toddler fighting Salmonella as outbreak sweeps the country
Mariachi festival celebrates Mexican heritage in NWA
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
This Fall River business is planning a pop-up Italian restaurant series at a Berkley farm
Audrey Cooney - The Herald News
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
A local caterer and bartending school will host a series of dinners in a pop-up Italian eatery at Berkley farm.
Read Full Story on heraldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A giant boom was heard throughout New Hampshire on Sunday. No one knows for sure what it was.
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Massachusetts from southern border lacking housing, health care
Massachusetts named the safest state when it comes to bullying, according to WalletHub
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL