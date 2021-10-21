Thousands of jobs in the works for Big Bend
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Why Record Numbers of Workers Are Quitting and Striking
Abilene Wylie volleyball sweeps Lubbock Coronado, keeps pace with Lubbock-Cooper
New chair appointed for the Texas Tech College of Education
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bet On It: A bettor's preview for Week 8 of college football
Formerly ‘Texas Boys Ranch’ rebranded as ‘Texas Girls and Boys Ranch’
Evie Mae’s ranks #8 in 50 best BBQ joints in Texas
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Know Your Opponent: The Texas Tech Red Raiders
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 82 new cases on Thursday
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preview: Can Chris Beard Turn Texas Into a Real Contender?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Know Your Opponent: The Texas Tech Red Raiders
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech Football Prediction and Preview
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 82 new cases on Thursday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Bet On It: A bettor's preview for Week 8 of college football
The Edge: Kansas State at Texas Tech
MIKE LEE: Texas high school football history is in good hands
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Thousands of jobs in the works for Big Bend
Channing Frampton - WTXL ABC 27
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Construction is coming along at what will be the new 630,000 square-foot Amazon robotic fulfillment center in Leon County. Securing that site was no easy task for economic developers in the Big Bend.
Read Full Story on wtxl.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jacqueline Rae Moore, Salem, Ohio
Coronavirus Watch: Oregon Health Authority will add 550 deaths to state's COVID-19 death toll
Rule 5 draft eligible players in 2021
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL