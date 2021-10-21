Times of Trenton Game of the Week: Ewing, Northern Burlington, fight for Valley title
.
Times of Trenton Game of the Week: Ewing, Northern Burlington, fight for Valley title
Sean Miller | - NJ.com on MSN.com
10/21/21
Ewing wins the WJFL Valley outright with a win, while it could be a three-way tie if the Greyhounds pull out a road victory.
