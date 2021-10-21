Trans California Pol Lisa Middleton Out to Make Practical Progress
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Trans California Pol Lisa Middleton Out to Make Practical Progress
Trudy Ring - YAHOO!News
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Lisa Middleton, who today received the endorsements of Equality California and the LGBTQ Victory Fund, would be only the second trans state senator in the U.S.
Read Full Story on news.yahoo.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tracking the atmospheric river: How much rain and snow is expected for Central CA, Sierra
COVID economy woes: California unemployment claims rocket higher
California oil spill: Coast Guard had earlier notice, report says
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL