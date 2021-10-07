Two men killed in overnight shooting, no one in custody
Two men killed in overnight shooting, no one in custody
Andy Viano - Northwest Indiana Times
10/7/21
Officers found a 27-year-old man dead in a vehicle and a 26-year-old in a yard nearby after responding to the 700 block of Locust Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
