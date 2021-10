UCF needs to improve tackling, get QB Mikey Keene going against East Carolina. 6 things to know.

A fourth-quarter implosion in a 34-30 loss to Navy last week has UCF down, but with a game against No. 5 Cincinnati in two weeks, the Knights have plenty to work on this week. UCF (2-2) hosts East Carolina (3-2) at the Bounce House in Orlando at 6 p.