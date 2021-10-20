Universities see strong endowment growth
Universities see strong endowment growth
Peter Swope - The Brown Daily Herald
10/20/21
The University’s record endowment growth for Fiscal Year 2021 — which generated a 51.5% return and brought the overall endowment to $6.9 billion — reflects endowment growth nationwide.
Read Full Story on browndailyherald.com
