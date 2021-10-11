University of Utah engineers create powered exoskeleton for amputees
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Fuel to the fire': BYU's Kodak moment on The Blue is major motivation for Boise State
Utah farmers quick innovation brought fresh food to millions, now they need our help
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Boise State forces 4 turnovers, knocks off No. 10 BYU 26-17
Amid Boise State's worst start since 2001, Andy Avalos leans on personal experience and team leadership
Utah farmers quick innovation brought fresh food to millions, now they need our help
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
19 Utah officers, including former Mantua chief, disciplined in latest POST Council meeting
College Football Roundup Week 6: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated
BYU football report card: Cougars fumble away opportunities in loss to Boise State
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
19 Utah officers, including former Mantua chief, disciplined in latest POST Council meeting
How the (future) Big 12 and Pac-12 did over the weekend
BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Baylor
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
College Football Roundup Week 6: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated
Sunday Afternoon QB: 3 lessons from BYU's first loss to Boise State since 2018
BYU football’s focus this week is ball security as Cougars put loss behind them, focus on Baylor
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
University of Utah engineers create powered exoskeleton for amputees
Vivian Chow - abc4.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Mechanical engineers at the University of Utah have developed a powered exoskeleton to help amputees walk again. The U of U’s Bionic Engineering Lab says the powered
Read Full Story on abc4.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Utah ultramarathon 'near whiteout' forced rescue of over 80 runners
KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Who's No. 1 after last week's shakeup at the top?
High school cross-country: 5A region recaps
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL