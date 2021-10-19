Update: UND identifies student killed in deadly crash, halts flight training
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
GameStop mania severely tested market system, regulator says
Daniel “Fuzz” A. Timm
Climate Local Now: Oh Deer, What Can The Matter Be
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
GameStop mania severely tested market system, regulator says
NHL suspends player for using fake vaccination card
Grand Junction Fire Department deploys crew to Southern California
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Watch now: Families gather at Rock Springs for Fall Harvest Festival
On-the-ground experience teaches students about geology
Four of the Five Classes Change in the New WyoPreps Football Rankings
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Update: UND identifies student killed in deadly crash, halts flight training
Adam Kurtz - Grand Forks Herald
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
According to a statement from UND President Andrew Armacost, Hauser was a student majoring in commercial aviation from Chicago, Ill.
Read Full Story on grandforksherald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Recruiting retired staff, volunteers: 3 things North Dakota is doing to boost healthcare workforce
North Dakota Health Department seeks to augment health care workforce, citing 'unprecedented need'
Court news: Pelican Rapids man faces charges after Becker County crash
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL