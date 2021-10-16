US Capitol Police officer indicted on obstruction of justice charges in connection with January 6
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Andy Warhol Electric Chair Owned By Alice Cooper Unsold
Jack in the Box testing plant-based Impossible burgers across Phoenix area
Arizona man groomed, then scammed out of entire 401(k)
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Of Snap Counts And Grades: Texans Game
Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury: Felt 'disconnected' in return from COVD-19 absence
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Arizona teacher residency program aimed to help with teacher shortage, retention
Oliver Marmol takes over as St. Louis Cardinals manager
This line from Boomer Esiason was the best of CBS' Arizona Cardinals broadcast Sunday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Report: Barry Tests Positive for COVID-19
Cyclist Killed after Car Crash on 18th Street [Phoenix, AZ]
Two ex-Syracuse football players on only team that’s still undefeated (SU and CNY in the NFL)
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
NFL playoff picture: Arizona Cardinals top NFC after Week 7, Cincinnati Bengals lead AFC
This line from Boomer Esiason was the best of CBS' Arizona Cardinals broadcast Sunday
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz to give 5,000 meals per TD to Arizona food banks
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
US Capitol Police officer indicted on obstruction of justice charges in connection with January 6
Katelyn Polantz, Christina Carrega and Jessica Schneider, CNN - CNN
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
A US Capitol Police officer was indicted on obstruction charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
Read Full Story on cnn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
JoJo Announces 2022 Tour Dates
Worst of windstorm hit Seattle, but forecast says Whatcom threat remains
As Mississippians grieve 10,000 lost to COVID-19, pandemic still a war not yet won
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL