Utah adds over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Final preparations underway as fans gear up for White Sox postseason opener
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘The People’s Map’: Reform groups’ reimagining of Chicago’s 50 wards unveiled
Officer Injured In First Of Two Failed Escape Attempts: Sheriff
Lake County religious leaders split on vaccine exemptions; ‘I can’t in good conscience do something contrary to our teachings’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Chicago Park District swimming instructor resigns after sex abuse allegations
Book Excerpt: Taken By The Wind
HPHS Teacher Arrested On Domestic Battery Charges: Blotter
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Festivals Oct. 8-14: St. Charles Scarecrow Fest, Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest join fall fun
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Chinook lead, snagging began, inland fall feed builds some
Waukegan’s city clerk complains to mayor, council about size of staff; ‘(We) are working 60 hours a week trying to do everything’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Utah adds over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, nine more deaths
Addy Bink - abc4.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,805 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 7. A total of 518,553 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19. Of
Read Full Story on abc4.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Donte Williams Modifies USC's Game Day Routine Ahead of Utah
How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Then and now: Photos show Utah's obsession with fall colors dates far back in history
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL