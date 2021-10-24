Utah owes a debt it can never repay to downwinders, Robert Gehrke says, but we should do what we can
Utah owes a debt it can never repay to downwinders, Robert Gehrke says, but we should do what we can
By Robert Gehrke | Oct. 24, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - The Salt Lake Tribune
10/24/21
Nearly 37,000 Downwinders and uranium miners and millers have been compensated by the government, but the program is due to expire next July
