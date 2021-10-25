Vermont reports 140 new Covid cases Monday, updates breakthrough and outbreak stats
Vermont reports 140 new Covid cases Monday, updates breakthrough and outbreak stats
Erin Petenko - VTDigger
10/25/21
The state now ranks 17th in the nation for its recent Covid-19 case rate and sixth in the nation for its 14-day change in cases.
Read Full Story on vtdigger.org
