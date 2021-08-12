Now, that's not something you see every day!

Last weekend, shoppers at a California supermarket were in for quite the surprise when traversing along the shopping aisles—and no, it wasn't a crazy good deal. A bear cub somehow founds its way inside the Ralphs store in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley.

The cub was captured on video sniffing around the store before making its way outside to hide under a trailer. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the bear cub, tranquilized it, and released it into the Angeles National Forest.

Watch the video below:

