Walla Walla woman heading to federal prison for her fourth child pornography offense
Walla Walla woman heading to federal prison for her fourth child pornography offense
Dylan Carter - KAPP
10/25/21
After her fourth offense related to child pornograhpy, Monica Linker of Walla Walla has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.
Read Full Story on yaktrinews.com
