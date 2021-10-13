Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scores twice, now No. 5 all-time on NHL career goals list
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scores twice, now No. 5 all-time on NHL career goals list
Greg Wyshynski - ESPN
10/13/21
Alex Ovechkin scored twice in Washington's 5-1 win over the Rangers. His 732 career goals rank No. 5 all-time in the NHL.
