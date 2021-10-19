Watch live: Robert Blackmon, Ken Welch face off in St. Petersburg mayoral debate
Watch live: Robert Blackmon, Ken Welch face off in St. Petersburg mayoral debate
Romy Ellenbogen - Tampa Bay Times on MSN.com
10/19/21
Welch, the 57-year-old former Pinellas County Commissioner, and Blackmon, a 32-year-old City Council member, are expected to discuss a wide range of issues.
