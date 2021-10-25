WATCH LIVE: Texas mayors urge Congress to pass infrastructure, spending bills
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
SOX Pros Say Digital Transformation is the Key Driver to More Efficient SOX Compliance
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Peterson: Iowa State football's victory over Oklahoma State was a big one. Here's why.
'A running back league': How Breece Hall, Jaylen Warren & Bijan Robinson ignited Big 12's RB revival
Fort Dodge bound: Ames girls, Charlie Bennett qualify for state cross country meet
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Golden: Any path Texas has to Big 12 title game has to start with wins in Waco and Ames
Ames football takes big steps forward in 2021, looks to make even more progress next season
Workforce shortage extends to Iowa campuses, too
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Advocates face slashed budgets as Iowa matches 2020's domestic violence death toll in 9 months
Ames City Council to hear 2040 Plan public comments
Ames High School's new interim principal approved, with a start date of later this week
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Iowa State celebrated 109th Homecoming with Pep Rally Friday
End of an era: Ames Children's Theater disbands after more than 40 years
Peterson: Iowa State football's victory over Oklahoma State was a big one. Here's why.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
WATCH LIVE: Texas mayors urge Congress to pass infrastructure, spending bills
Fares Sabawi - KSAT
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
The mayors of Texas’ largest cities will call on Congress to pass critical funding legislation during a news conference on Monday morning.
Read Full Story on ksat.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Texas Rolls Out Plan To Vaccinate 5 To 11-Year-Olds Against COVID-19
A Gun Is a Last Defense Option … Not an Answer
Offshore platform developer Gazelle Wind Power opens Texas office
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL