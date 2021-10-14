Welp. This isn't something you see every day ...

In a recent viral video, a shark circles then bites an alligator's foot near Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Captured by tourist Cory Conlon, he was "surprised" to see the two predators interact in such a way, so he did as anybody would do in this situation: record it on video.

Some experts say that alligators are known to prey on sharks, but for it to be the other way around, well ... it's highly unusual. But, many of the comments on the video in question are saying that the shark was "baited" into biting the alligator.

"I thought this was going to be an amazing show of nature being nature. Turns out it is literally baited into happening," wrote one YouTube commenter.

In the video, the alligator is simply floating in the water, unbothered. But roughly 15 seconds later, a shark can be seen circling the alligator from underneath the water before it disappears for a brief moment. Then, as soon as the fish bait is thrown in the water, the shark emerges and bites one of the alligator's feet. However, the interaction ends there.

Watch the bizarre video below, courtesy of Cory Conlon (via Storyful):

And don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below.