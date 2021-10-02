Week 5 roundup: Apollo, Albany win big games; Sauk Rapids stays undefeated
Week 5 roundup: Apollo, Albany win big games; Sauk Rapids stays undefeated
Brian Mozey - St. Cloud Times on MSN.com
10/2/21
Apollo won against rival Tech for the first time since 2014 and Albany won its homecoming game. Sauk Rapids-Rice remained undefeated in week five
Read Full Story on sctimes.com
