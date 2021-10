'We're really getting rolling right now.' With momentum in its favor, Washington State entertains Stanford

The Cougars (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12) host Stanford (3-3, 2-2) at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Gesa Field. “We’re really getting rolling right now,” linebacker Justus Rogers said. “Things are clicking.” Led by quarterback Jayden de Laura’s heroics,