West Monroe man accused of drugging & raping teen at motel
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Best And Worst Shaun And Lea Moments On The Good Doctor
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Dad's post suggests Gabby Petito's ashes scattered at national park, search for Laundrie continues
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cheney Suggests Trump 'Personally Involved' in Jan. 6 Attack After Bannon Ignores Subpoena
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want To Get Stuck In A Bubble With AEW
Nevada Men’s Basketball’s Grant Sherfield voted Moutain West Preseason Player of the Year
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
House set to recommend contempt charges against Bannon
New photos among the last of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie together
Muscarelle Museum of Art Opens Two Compelling Exhibitions
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Brian Laundrie: Locals doubt much will be left of remains to identify
Volunteers needed for Tie City Campground maintenance on Saturday, October 23
Commissioner Craig Thompson says Mountain West has no current plans to expand
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Iraq War veteran Bill ‘Cody’ Ayon is featured in PBS documentary
Solid police procedural examines violence against Native American women
When 2021 Daylight Saving Time Ends In Evanston
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
West Monroe man accused of drugging & raping teen at motel
Matthew Segura - KNOE
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Upon learning the teen’s age, the teen says he replied, “you will be legal in a couple of years and that’s fine by me.”
Read Full Story on knoe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Prep Central: Sheldon boys dominate Umpqua Invitational cross country meet
Agropur, Hunger Task Force partner in food drive
South Alabama football notes: Kareem Walker's return bolsters running back position
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL