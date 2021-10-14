West Valley police searching for car in connection with Oct. 4 homicide
West Valley police searching for car in connection with Oct. 4 homicide
Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com - KSL
10/14/21
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a car believed to have been driven by a man who is wanted in a homicide case from earlier this month.
