Western wildfires: Thousands more evacuated as California wildfire swells 24 times its size in 2 days
Aya Elamroussi, CNN - CNN on MSN.com
8/19/21
The Caldor Fire burning in California has grown 24 times its size in two days, forcing another 10,000 residents to evacuate.
