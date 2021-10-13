What can we expect from Oregon Ducks running backs with CJ Verdell sidelined?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Medwatch: Bikers raising money for Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma
Al Horford said he feels 'really good' heading into his 15th season
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Who will win Oklahoma HS football All-State Offensive Player of the Year? These 11 players make their case
Health expert speaks on hot Covid-19 topic
Jenks at Edmond Santa Fe one of The Oklahoman’s top 10 high school football games of Week 7
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City of Lawton improving departmental practices with audit recommendations
Charles Benson Mathews
First Alert Forecast | 10/12 AM
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Who will win Oklahoma HS football All-State Offensive Player of the Year? These 11 players make their case
Free home away from home for cancer patients opens in Deep Ellum
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
What can we expect from Oregon Ducks running backs with CJ Verdell sidelined?
Zachary Neel - YAHOO!News
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
With CJ Verdell done for the year, who can we expect to step up for the Ducks in the backfield? It may depend on the
Read Full Story on duckswire.usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Why 8-year-old Oregon boy has spent more days in COVID quarantine than school
Pac-12 picks: UW's competitive advantage over UCLA; ASU handles Utah; Cal hangs with Oregon
How 'Dune' was inspired by the Oregon coast, at the beautiful Oregon Dunes
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL