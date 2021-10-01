What to know before Stanford's game against No. 3 Oregon
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech
Football Bucs ready for home opener and homecoming game Friday night with John Marshall
Freedom of choice: Tigers' offense can attack Woodrow Wilson rushing or passing
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
West Virginia Department of Tourism creates fall foliage map to show “peak leaf season”
Wildfire season officially starts in West Virginia
Ky. coaching legend remembered for love of mountain kids
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
When is the final deadline for the West Virginia ‘Do it for Babydog Round 2’ vaccine lottery?
How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
West Virginia Department of Tourism creates fall foliage map to show “peak leaf season”
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech
West Virginia vs. Texas Tech odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 5 predictions from proven model
Ky. coaching legend remembered for love of mountain kids
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
What to know before Stanford's game against No. 3 Oregon
Harold Gutmann - Mercury News
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Stanford has won four of its last 6 games against Top 5 opponents, including wins over No. 1 Oregon in 2012 and No. 2 Oregon in 2013.
Read Full Story on mercurynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Oregon Athletes and Coaches React to Launch of NIL Company "Division Street"
3 keys to victory for No. 3 Oregon Ducks against Stanford on Saturday
Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington Huskies 2021 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL