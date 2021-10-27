'Why the wrestling coach?': North Idaho College selects interim president
'Why the wrestling coach?': North Idaho College selects interim president
Rania Kaur - KXLY 4 News
10/27/21
On Oct. 25, the North Idaho College's Board of Trustees voted 3 to 2 to select Mike Sebaaly to lead the school temporarily.
Read Full Story on kxly.com
