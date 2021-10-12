Will The Texas Electric Grid Be Able To Handle State's Bitcoin Mining Rush?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday as Cold Front Set to Drop Temps
As people flee Afghanistan, resettlement agencies in Chicago prepare for uptick in refugees
An ‘Incredible Human:' Chicago Activist Drowns in Fox Lake Tubing Accident
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Chicago Sky use stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix Mercury
‘Hot and delicious’ - Chicago food truck fest serves up gourmet meals in the heart of downtown
Booster shots are outpacing new COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois, US. Health officials say top priority is still shots for the unvaccinated.
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Chicago Sky use stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix Mercury
Bears put RB Artavis Pierce on active roster for Sunday
Another COVID-19 Halloween: Officials urge trick-or-treating caution as statewide numbers improve
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Chicago Sky use stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix Mercury
Another COVID-19 Halloween: Officials urge trick-or-treating caution as statewide numbers improve
Chicago mayor takes police union head to court over vaccines
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Bears vs Packers 2021: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more
‘Hot and delicious’ - Chicago food truck fest serves up gourmet meals in the heart of downtown
Booster shots are outpacing new COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois, US. Health officials say top priority is still shots for the unvaccinated.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Will The Texas Electric Grid Be Able To Handle State's Bitcoin Mining Rush?
Brian New - CBS Dallas on MSN.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The electricity it takes to produce a single Bitcoin is equivalent to amount used to power an average Texas home for 62 days.
Read Full Story on dfw.cbslocal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Texas school administrator's Holocaust comments cause public outcry
Nemechek's Xfinity win in Texas leaves final four spots open
John Hunter Nemechek's Xfinity win in Texas leaves final four spots open
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL