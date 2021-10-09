With one brilliant play call, No. 3 Iowa delivers in big program moment
With one brilliant play call, No. 3 Iowa delivers in big program moment
Chad Leistikow, USA TODAY - USA Today on MSN.com
10/9/21
The offense was stuck most of the day, but it delivered a knockout blow when Iowa needed it most in its defeat of Big Ten rival and No. 4 Penn State.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
