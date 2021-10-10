Wyoming high school student arrested for refusal to wear a mask
Wyoming high school student arrested for refusal to wear a mask
by Asher Notheis - Washington Examiner
10/10/21
A 16-year-old high school student was arrested Thursday over a mask dispute, forcing the school into lockdown for over an hour.
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
