Wyoming librarians may face criminal charges for shelving books with sexual and LGBTQ content
Wyoming librarians may face criminal charges for shelving books with sexual and LGBTQ content
John Riley - Metro Weekly
10/11/21
A Wyoming public library and its staffers may face criminal charges for shelving books that have sex-related or LGBTQ-related content.
Read Full Story on metroweekly.com
