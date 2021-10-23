Yakima County sees surge in COVID outbreaks at nursing homes, assisted living facilities
Emily Goodell - KAPP
10/23/21
The Yakima Health District is investigating 16 COVID-19 outbreaks — most of them either in assisted living or long-term care facilities.
Read Full Story on yaktrinews.com
