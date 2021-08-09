The proposed settlement could see millions of users reimbursed a small amount.

Zoom was the go-to tool of the pandemic, with meetings, baby showers, and even funerals eventually being held over the video conferencing software. But this week, 14 different lawsuits filed against the company since March 2020 have consolidated into one suit, according to the Miami Herald, "alleging that weak privacy controls opened too many peepholes into the personal information of users and that it was too easy for ... hackers broke into videoconferencing meetings being held by others," also known as Zoombombing.

The class-action lawsuit also alleges that Zoom "violated the trust of millions of people by sharing the personal information of users with platforms like Facebook, Google and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn," and "accused Zoom of misstating that it offers end-to-end encryption," according to BBC.

While the company admits no wrongdoing, there is still a proposed settlement up in the air of $85M.

It must "still be approved by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh" on October 21 in San Jose, California, but if settled, millions who used Zoom last year could be entitled to a share of the settlement, with payment amounts "expected to average $34 or $35 for those who subscribed to Zoom's paid version, and $11 or $12 for the overwhelming majority who used the free version, based on estimates in court documents."

The BBC wrote that, if approved by Judge Koh, Zoom must "give its staff specialised training in data handling and privacy."

