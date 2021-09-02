Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.

We're all busy gathering food and supplies in preparation for a potential hurricane landfall this week. But you can also stay informed, get the quickest updates, and cope with emergency weather scenarios using these apps from your phone.

Here are five apps recommended by the experts to help you stay safe during a hurricane, as described by their creators and the app overlords at Google.

FEMA app

The Federal Emergency Management Agency app is free and provides you with the most immediate alerts about the hurricane. The FEMA app is a multifaceted tool that integrates real-time notification permissions from the National Weather Service about breaking storm developments and even a map to locate emergency shelters for you and your family should you be in a situation where you need one. It is offered in both English and Spanish.

Download for iPhone here or Google Play here.

Zello Walkie Talkie

If your phone service cuts out or is slowed during the hurricane, you can still communicate with neighbors through a digital walkie-talkie via this app provided by Zello. This app, which was popular among Texas residents during Hurricane Harvey, allows you to join a nearby radio channel pick up any walkie-talkie transmissions near you.

Download for iPhone here or Google Play here.

AllDox app

This app lets you keep all of your and your family's critical life documents such as ID, medication needs. and others in one easy-to-access location. AllDox is useful in case you are unable to access these documents, need them when receiving help, or in case your original documents may get damaged from unexpected flooding or weather events. The app allows you to easily scan, store, and even sign these documents.

Download for iPhone here or Google Play here.

RedCross Hurricane

This app has a live radar map of the hurricane's progress and projected impact, a tool for monitoring the safety of family and friends, emergency alerts from NOAA, basic first aid information, disaster-specific advice for scenarios you encounter, and an emergency flashlight should you need it unexpectedly. Rated in the top six emergency apps by Google, RedCross Hurricane is pretty much a one-stop-shop for everything you need when things get drastic—or drastic enough.

Download for iPhone here or Google Play here.

GasBuddy

Recommended as an emergency preparedness tool by Google and the Red Cross, GasBuddy helps people in endangered areas (and, also, everyone) find power availability or cheap gas for your evacuation (when people are loading up their cars to hit the road) near you. GasBuddy's creators say they made it with emergency preparedness in mind for both rescue workers looking to rescue; and everyday residents looking to get by.

Download for iPhone here or Google Play here.

Is there a service you'd want an app for during the hurricane, or an important app we missed? Let us know in the comments.