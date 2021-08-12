Coming soon to an AMC Theater near you.

AMC Entertainment recently announced at a quarterly earnings call that it will soon be accepting online bitcoin as a form of payment for tickets or concessions. The technology will become a staple at all U.S. theaters, as well as the opportunity for guests to use Google Pay and Apple Pay, all by the end of the year.

CEO Adam Aron said that AMC Entertainment is "in the preliminary stage" when it comes to cryptocurrency.

This move in technology is quite ironic, seeing as bitcoin and AMC have had quite a crazy history together—AMC became a meme stock star on Reddit’s infamous WallStreetBets forum.

“I’ve had to learn more in the past six months about blockchain and cryptocurrency than I learned about it in the entire decade before that,” Aron told the earnings call participants. "This increased knowledge has given me the confidence to tell you all today that AMC is hereby formally announcing on this call that by year’s end we will have the information technology systems in place to accept bitcoin."

AMC isn't the only company moving in the cryptocurrency route; Tesla is joining in on the bitcoin craze.

